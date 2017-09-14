Congratulations Morrissey On Having A Website

For years, Morrissey has been blogging his heart out at the fan site True To You. But now he’s got something else: A faceless, corporate official website! Morrissey’s Facebook made the announcement that this is now the best place for “exclusive news and updates.”

This probably has something to do with the forthcoming release of Low In High School, the forthcoming album that Morrissey announced last month, and with the major-label deal that came along with this. But Morrissey has been known to chafe against this sort of thing; remember when he forcefully asserted that his verified Twitter account was “bogus”? So yeah, this should work out well.