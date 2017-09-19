Mai Lan – “Pas D’amour” Video

Earlier this year, French pop artist Mai Lan released her Vampire EP, which opened with a shadowy and tense track called “Pas D’amour.” Today, she’s shared a striking video for it directed by PANAMÆRA that features Mai Lan trying to make it through an inky blackness, first as a disembodied head submerged underwater and later by gliding on a bicycle through the vast nothingness. The new video comes alongside the news that Mai Lan will release a new album, Autopilote, on 11/3. Watch it below.

Autopilote is out 11/3.