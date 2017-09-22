Livestream Texas Strong Harvey Benefit Featuring Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, & More

There’s already been at least one star-studded benefit to aid those in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey. And tonight, musicians including Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, and James Taylor are coming together for Texas Strong: Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas, a concert at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin to benefit the Dell Foundation’s Rebuild Texas campaign. Bonnie Raitt, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Ryan Bingham, and Ha*Ash will also perform, and other celebrities including Matthew McConaughey, Dan Rather, Renée Zellweger, Luke Wilson, and Austin Mayor Steve Adler will make special appearances. Watch below starting at 10PM ET.