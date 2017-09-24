Watch Stevie Wonder Take A Knee “For America” At Global Citizen Festival

Before his headlining set at Global Citizen Festival yesterday, Stevie Wonder took a knee in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. “Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America,” Wonder said as he took the stage with his son Kwame Morris. “But not just one knee, I’m taking both knees. Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world and our globe.” At a rally in Alabama on Friday, Donald Trump condemned NFL players like Kaepernick who kneel during the National Anthem, saying that team owners should “get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired.” Watch Stevie Wonder’s act of protest below.