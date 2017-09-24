J. Cole Calls For NFL Boycott

J. Cole
CREDIT: Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Two days ago, at a rally in Alabama, Donald Trump went on a tirade against NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem. Yesterday, at the Global Citizen Festival in New York, Stevie Wonder took a knee “for America” in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and others. And today, on Twitter, J. Cole called for a boycott of NFL until it is determined if Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who is currently not signed to any team, has been treated unfairly and denied a job for speaking out against injustice. Find his tweets below.

