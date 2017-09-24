Foo Fighters Score Second #1 Album With Concrete And Gold

Foo Fighters score their second #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, as their latest studio album, Concrete And Gold, debuts atop the list. The set earned 127,000 equivalent album units in the week ending 9/21, according to Nielsen Music. Of that sum, 120,000 were in traditional album sales, which also makes the effort the top-selling album of the week. Concrete And Gold was released 9/15 through Roswell/RCA Records.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US. based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). The new 10/7-dated chart (where Concrete And Gold debuts at #1) will be posted in full on Billboard’s websites Tuesday (9/26).

Foo Fighters previously led the Billboard 200 with Wasting Light, which debuted at #1 in 2011. In total, the group has notched 12 entries on the list, with eight of those titles hitting the top 10. The band premiered on the tally dated 7/22/1995, with its self-titled album, and reached the top 10 for the first time with its second release, The Colour And The Shape, in 1997.

Concrete And Gold has already generated a top 10 hit with its single “Run,” which gave the band its 23rd top 10 single on the Alternative Songs airplay chart back in August. The set’s latest radio offering, “The Sky Is A Neighborhood,” climbed 20-17 on the 9/30-dated list. “Run” also topped the Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart for four weeks.

Concrete And Gold is also the fifth rock album to lead the Billboard 200 in 2017, following LCD Soundsystem’s American Dream, Brand New’s Science Fiction, Arcade Fire’s Everything Now, and Linkin Park’s One More Light. (In all of 2016, there were 10 rock albums that led the list.)

A version of this article originally appeared on Billboard.