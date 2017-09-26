Diet Cig – “Maid Of The Mist” Video

A lot of bands make really boring music videos. Thankfully, Diet Cig are not one of those bands, and the videos we’ve gotten for tracks off their debut album, Swear I’m Good At This, have all been memorable in their own way. We’ve seen ones for “Tummy Ache” and “Barf Day” (plus one for Over Easy EP track “Harvard“), and today they’ve shared a new one for “Maid Of The Mist.” It was directed by Emily Dubin and features Alex Luciano alternating between seance and spin-the-bottle, two rituals of the sleepover set that usually occur after heartbreak but before the fresh spark of the next relationship. Watch via DIY Mag below.

Swear I’m Good At This is out now via Frenchkiss.