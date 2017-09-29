Stream EIS: Live At Shea Stadium Feat. Pile, Speedy Ortiz, Krill, LVL Up, & More

Back in March, after receiving a series of violation notices related to zoning and licensing, the beloved Brooklyn DIY venue Shea Stadium launched a Kickstarter in the hopes of raising enough money to get the space back up to code. Although the campaign successfully achieved its donation goal in short order, the building’s landlord decided they would rather open a nightclub on the ground floor, and so the search for a new home began.

To help with that, the Brooklyn DIY label Exploding In Sound is teaming up with Shea Stadium to release Exploding In Records: Live At Shea Stadium, a mixed and mastered collection of recordings from the venue’s extensive live archives. Curated by the folks at Shea and featuring nearly every band from the EIS roster — including Pile, Speedy Ortiz, Krill, LVL Up, Ovlov, and Porches — the compilation is a testament to Shea Stadium’s storied past and a glimpse of its possible future. Listen below.

Release shows:

10/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Silent Barn w/ Ovlov, Lost Boy ?, Bueno, Washer & Bethlehem Steel

12/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel w/ Pile, Bad History Month, & more

Exploding In Records: Live At Shea Stadium is out 10/6. Pre-order it here.