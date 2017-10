Hey everybody, it’s another advance single from the new Makthaverskan album! As if “In My Dreams” and “Eden” didn’t already have us geeked for the forthcoming III, “Comfort” is yet another exemplary offering from the Swedish combo, a surging and shimmering demonstration of their expertise at the intersection of shoegaze and post-punk and indie-pop. Listen below.

III is out 10/20 on Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.