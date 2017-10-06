Preview Burial’s New Tracks “Pre Dawn” & “Indoors”

Burial’s getting busy again! Thus far this year, the mercurial UK producer has the Subtemple EP and the “Rodent” single, as well as a couple of remixes. And now Resident Advisor reports that he’ll release a new EP with two tracks, “Pre Dawn” and “Indoors,” later this month. Above Board Distribution has 90-second audio clips of both tracks, and they both sound like immersive, ghostly takes on four-on-the-floor house music and old-school UK rave, which means they’re closer to straight-up club music than Burial usually gets. You can hear those audio clips here.

The Pre Dawn/Indoors EP is out 10/27 on NonPlus.