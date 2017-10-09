Mister Heavenly – “Makin’ Excuses” Video

Man Man’s Ryan Kattner (aka Honus Honus), Islands’ Nick Thorburn, and Cold War Kids/Modest Mouse/Shins drummer Joe Plummer just released Boxing The Moonlight, their second album under the name Mister Heavenly. And now they’ve also released a weird, charming little video for early single “Makin’ Excuses.” Directed by Thorburn and Jason Tippet, the clip stars The Grand Budapest Hotel’s Tony Revolori and Dre Babinski of Steady Holiday as two people taking their remote controlled androids (played by Kroll Show’s Jon Daly and Angela Trimbur) on a date of sorts. Watch below.

Boxing The Moonlight is out now on Polyvinyl.