Jessica Lea Mayfield Cancels Shows To Recover From Injuries Sustained In Car Accident

Jessica Lea Mayfield just released a new album, Sorry Is Gone, and she was scheduled to kick off a long North American tour in a couple days in support of it. But unfortunately Mayfield just announced that she’s cancelling all of the shows that were set to take place in October due to injuries that she sustained in a car accident. “I’ve been hoping that I’d be able to recover in time to play these upcoming October tour dates. Unfortunately, I still have a ways to go,” she wrote in a statement. It looks like she’ll pick back up again in November — her first scheduled date then is on 11/03 in Nashville. Here’s her full statement:

Hi everyone. Last month, I sustained multiple serious injuries in a car accident where I was rear ended by someone who had fallen asleep at the wheel. I’ve been hoping that I’d be able to recover in time to play these upcoming October tour dates. Unfortunately, I still have a ways to go. A recent doctor’s appointment revealed some neurological issues along with new injuries in my neck, ribs, knees and hips that will require more physical therapy and rehabilitation. Suffice it to say, this has put me under financial, mental and physical stress. I am absolutely heartbroken, but I have to cancel my October tour dates. This is an extremely tough decision to make, and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive band, manager, label and booking team behind me that values my well being above everything else. To those who bought tickets to these shows, thank you so so much! I’m really looking forward to seeing all of you ASAP! <3

Sorry Is Gone is out now via ATO. Read our recent interview with Mayfield here.