Boston hardcore group All Pigs Must Die — which includes members of the Hope Conspiracy, Converge, Trap Them, and Bloodhorse — are releasing a new album, Hostage Animal, next week. We’ve heard a few tracks from it already — “A Caustic Vision,” “Blood Wet Teeth,” and the title track — and today you can hear the pulverizing thing in full a little bit early via Noisey. Stream it below.

Hostage Animal is out 10/27 via Southern Lord.