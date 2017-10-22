Watch A Perfect Circle Perform “The Doomed” Live For The First Time At Aftershock

While A Perfect Circle aren’t actually going to release an album in 2017, they are showing more signs of life than Tool, Maynard James Keenan’s other band. APC debuted a new song called “Feathers” live earlier this year, and just a few days ago, they shared another new song called “The Doomed.” During their set at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento yesterday, they played “The Doomed” live for the first time, and you can watch their performance below.

And here’s another new song that they’ve been playing, “Hourglass”: