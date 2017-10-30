PINS – “Serve The Rich” Video

Last month, Manchester band PINS came out with their new single “Serve The Rich,” a tough and playful rocker produced by the Kills’ Jamie Hince. Today, they’ve shared the song’s video. The video was filmed a few weeks ago at a massive protest in Manchester. Marching against Brexit and the austerity measures of Tory rule, the band members waved signs screaming the “Serve The Rich” lyrics. The black-and-white video captures the fun and camaraderie of a big protest march; watch it below.

The “Serve The Rich” single is out now.