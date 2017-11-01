Shamir Takes Down “Straight Boy” Video After Director/Actor Accused Of Abuse

A couple weeks ago, Shamir released a music video for “Straight Boy,” a song off the soon-to-be-released album, Revelations. But he took it down earlier today after seeing a comment left on YouTube alleging abuse by the director and actor featured in the video. Here’s the statement that Shamir provided to Stereogum:

I found out through a disturbing comment left on the video, so i immediately just took it down. i might do an alt video, but not sure as of now, just quite sad because i considered this person a friend too. I do believe it to be true because a while back he told me a girl accused him of abuse in college, he denied it and said it was all chalked up to just a misunderstanding. I took the info at face value because his friend from college concurred. I didn’t know his reputation back in Florida because we met in Brooklyn and would just see each other either out there or in Philly. So when i saw the comment my heart dropped to my stomach. Obviously i approached him about it, and he left me with little to no explanation or piece of mind, and even seemed quite nonchalant about it, so i told him im taking it down and did so immediately.

A few hours after removing the original video, Shamir uploaded a new video with an acoustic performance of the song, prefacing it by saying, “Fuck sexual abuse, fuck rapists.” Here’s that:

And here are his initial tweets about the situation:

Turns out out you can't even find cishet guy thats not a shitty person to even play a shitty person. — Shamir (@ShamirBailey) November 1, 2017

and above all im sorry to the survivors and thank yall for letting me know! — Shamir (@ShamirBailey) November 1, 2017

Revelations is out 11/3 via Father/Daughter Records.