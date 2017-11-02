Bethlehem Steel – “Finger It Out”

Bethlehem Steel are releasing a new album, Party Naked Forever, next week, and so far we’ve heard “Alt Shells” and “Fig” from it. Today, they’re sharing another new track called “Finger It Out,” a smoky and skidding one about feeling uneasy when faced with the totality of existence. “Are you prepared for all of the terrible things that will happen in your life?” Rebecca Ryskalczyk sings. “Now’s not the time.”

“I started writing this song the day that Geneviève (Castrée) Elverum passed away,” Ryskalczyk explains. “I was listening to Mount Eerie in my headphones and watching the person I love play guitar while we were camped out at my brothers house in Florida. I guess this is a response to that sort of never knowing how much time you have. Detaching yourself for moments to look at things.”

Listen below.

Tour dates:

11/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Silent Barn *

11/10 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place *

11/11 Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog

11/12 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean (Downstairs)

11/13 Milkwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

11/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown VFW

11/17 Boulder, CO @ House Show

11/18 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vague Space

11/20 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

11/22 Portland, OR @ The Know

11/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High

11/26 La Puente, CA @ Bridgetown DIY

11/28 El Paso, TX @ Boomtown

11/29 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlies

11/30 Dallas, TX @ Armoury DE

12/01 Fayetteville, AR @ Backspace

12/02 St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole

12/03 Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr

12/06 Columbus, OH @ Middle Earth

12/08 Washington, DC @ Slash Run ^

12/09 Philadelphia, PA @ All Night Diner ^

12/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Babys All Right

* w/ Record Release Show

^ w/ Washer

Party Naked Forever is out 11/10 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.