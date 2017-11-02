Bethlehem Steel – “Finger It Out”

Bethlehem Steel are releasing a new album, Party Naked Forever, next week, and so far we’ve heard “Alt Shells” and “Fig” from it. Today, they’re sharing another new track called “Finger It Out,” a smoky and skidding one about feeling uneasy when faced with the totality of existence. “Are you prepared for all of the terrible things that will happen in your life?” Rebecca Ryskalczyk sings. “Now’s not the time.”
“I started writing this song the day that Geneviève (Castrée) Elverum passed away,” Ryskalczyk explains. “I was listening to Mount Eerie in my headphones and watching the person I love play guitar while we were camped out at my brothers house in Florida. I guess this is a response to that sort of never knowing how much time you have. Detaching yourself for moments to look at things.”
Listen below.
Tour dates:
11/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Silent Barn *
11/10 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place *
11/11 Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog
11/12 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean (Downstairs)
11/13 Milkwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
11/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown VFW
11/17 Boulder, CO @ House Show
11/18 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vague Space
11/20 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
11/22 Portland, OR @ The Know
11/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High
11/26 La Puente, CA @ Bridgetown DIY
11/28 El Paso, TX @ Boomtown
11/29 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlies
11/30 Dallas, TX @ Armoury DE
12/01 Fayetteville, AR @ Backspace
12/02 St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole
12/03 Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr
12/06 Columbus, OH @ Middle Earth
12/08 Washington, DC @ Slash Run ^
12/09 Philadelphia, PA @ All Night Diner ^
12/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Babys All Right
* w/ Record Release Show
^ w/ Washer
Party Naked Forever is out 11/10 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.