Taylor Swift – “Call It What You Want”

Taylor Swift’s new album, Reputation, is due next Friday and we’ve heard three singles: the revenge-fueled “Look What You Made Me Do,” the horny, club-ready “…Ready For It?,” and “Gorgeous.” Just last week, Swift debuted a futuristic video for “…Ready For It?”, and now she’s sharing yet another Reputation track called “Call It What You Want.” Listen below.

Reputation is out 11/10 via Big Machine, and Billboard reports that Swift will play a “never before heard” song from the album during ABC’s Scandal on 11/9.