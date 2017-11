The Knife’s Karin Dreijer just released Plunge, her second LP of chilly Scandinavian synthpop under the name Fever Ray, and she’s already given us one freaky visual for lead single “To The Moon And Back.” Now she’s back with a new video for another album standout, “Mustn’t Hurry,” a short loop that finds Dreijer caked in ghoulish makeup as she lovingly caresses a metal speculum over and over again. Watch below.

Plunge is out now via Mute/Rabid.