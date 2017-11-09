Hear Marc Maron Interview Oh Sees’ John Dwyer On WTF

The comedian and podcaster Marc Maron is one of our great interviewers, and he never sound more excited than when he gets to sit down and chop it up with a rock dude. And on he most recent episode of his WTF podcast, Maron goes in deep with one of our great rock dudes. John Dwyer, the frenetically prolific frontman of Thee Oh Sees and all the band’s verious mutations (Oh Sees, OCS) joined Maron in his garage to talk about garage rock. Dwyer, it turns out, is a fast-talker — you can sort of hear how he keeps cranking out new records — and his conversation with Maron touches on acid experiences, Providence all-ages DIY shows, and what it’s like to tour around Cuba by taxi. Listen to their conversation here.

The new Oh Sees album Memory Of A Cut Off Head is out 11/17 on Castle Face.