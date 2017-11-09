Danny Brown Documentary Reportedly Shelved By Apple Music

Danny Brown’s Live At The Majestic documentary was scheduled to be released exclusively via Apple Music earlier this week on 11/7, but (as Pitchfork points out), it hasn’t appeared on the streaming service. And it looks like it won’t be showing up there at all. Brown responded to a few of his fans on Twitter last night who were asking about the documentary, and Brown said “it’s not coming out” and that it was “pretty much” shelved. “Crying right now because of it… really hurt about the whole situation,” Brown said in one tweet. The documentary, which was directed by Andrew Cohn, was screened earlier this year at a show in Brooklyn.

It’s not coming out I’m sorry — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) November 9, 2017

Pretty much — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) November 9, 2017

Crying right now because of it … really hurt about the whole situation — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) November 9, 2017