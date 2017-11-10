Hear The First Episode Of Rick Rubin & Malcolm Gladwell’s Podcast With Guest Eminem

Legendary producer Rick Rubin (pictured) and famous pop intellectual Malcolm Gladwell have launched a new music-centric podcast together. As Pitchfork reports, it’s called Broken Record, and the first episode went live today featuring an interview with Eminem. Among the revelations: Jay-Z was the one who convinced Beyoncé to sing on Eminem’s new Rubin-produced single “Walk On Water.” Hear the full episode below.

Eminem will be the musical guest on SNL on 11/18. What’s the over/under on his rumored new album Revival dropping before then?