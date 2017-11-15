Watch Gucci Mane & Migos Do “I Get The Bag” On Kimmel

Last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live featured a larger-than-average number of Atlanta rap titans. Gucci Mane was the night’s musical guest, and he was there to perform his biggest 2017 hit, the Migos collab “I Get The Bag.” Migos members Quavo and Takeoff were there with him. (Offset wasn’t there; maybe he had a wedding cake tasting or something.) I really like the whole turtleneck/motorcycle thing that Takeoff was doing. Watch the performance below.

Gucci’s new album Mr. Davis is out now on Atlantic.