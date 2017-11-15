Watch Jon Stewart Debut On Drums On Seth Meyers

After his retirement from The Daily Show, Jon Stewart told TMZ that he was taking up playing drums. Apparently, he wasn’t kidding! Last week, Stewart played drums on “Catastrophes,” a new song from the New Jersey indie band No Wine For Kittens. And on last night’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Stewart sat in with Meyers’ house band, holding down the stool that’s sometimes occupied by Fred Armisen. Unless I’m missing something, it’s the first time Stewart has played drums in full view of the public. The show made a big deal out of unveiling their mystery drummer, and it turned into a bantery plug for Stewart’s Night Of Too Many Stars fundraiser. Check it out below.

I don’t know why, but the fact that Stewart held onto his sticks when he moved over to the couch is oddly very endearing.