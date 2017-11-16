Fleetwood Mac Reissuing Self-Titled LP With Unreleased Music

Fleetwood Mac have been on a reissue kick lately that’s included expanded editions of Tusk, Mirage, and Tango In The Night. Today, the band announced a new reissue of their 1975 self-titled album, which is their first album with the lineup that includes Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. The new Fleetwood Mac reissue will feature a new remaster of the album, rare and unreleased studio recordings, and liner notes featuring new interviews with the band members.

The Deluxe Edition of Fleetwood Mac will be available on 1/19. More info here.