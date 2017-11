Everyone is selling Christmas merch these days. And now the xx, one of the least festive bands in existence, are selling one of the least festive Christmas sweaters in existence. Designed by Romy Madley Croft’s aunt, Cheryl Madley, the band’s sweater is tasteful and minimal in a very “the xx” kind of way, and you can check it out here. They’re British, so they’re calling it a jumper, but you can’t fool me — that’s a sweater if I’ve ever seen one.