William Patrick Corgan Is Billy Again

For over two years now, Billy Corgan has been fighting an uphill battle against being Billy Corgan. Although he originally released his recent solo album Ogilala under the name William Patrick Corgan, a very serious adult name for a very serious adult musician, Pitchfork reports that he’s finally given in and admitted that his name is and always will be Billy. Ogilala is now credited to Billy Corgan on Spotify, Apple Music, and every other streaming service, his Vevo account on YouTube has gone from WilliamPCorganVEVO to BillyCorganVEVO, and even the album’s cover art, which once proudly bore a WPC monogram, has been changed to reflect Billy’s once and future status as Billy (see below). William Patrick is dead, long live Billy!