St. Vincent has shared a video for “Pills,” off her latest album, MASSEDUCTION. It’s the third visual accompaniment we’ve gotten for this album following “New York” and “Los Ageless.” This one was directed by Philippa Price, and it’s a surreal and frantic journey starring a couple of medicated characters. You can watch it via the TIDAL player below.

MASSEDUCTION is out now via Loma Vista.