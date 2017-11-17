Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

It’s the last Friday before Thanksgiving, which means your Stereogum staff is plotting its sure-to-be-unassailable Best Albums list. I regret I have only 100 points to allot to Memories…Do Not Open. While we get to work tallying, you guys should read this week’s features for some thoughts on Lady Wood Phase II, “Mans Not Hot,” and Titanic — three timeless works of art. Your best comments about Taylor Swift are below.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|cokeparty
|Score:44 | Nov 11th
|
That was the most emo apology ever.
|Posted in: Brand New’s Jesse Lacey Issues Statement Following Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct With A Minor
|#9
|raptor jesus
|Score:45 | Nov 10th
|
“The dark, brooding “Don’t Blame Me” sounds like a potential hit, but maybe that’s because it sounds so much like an Imagine Dragons song.”
LINDSAY! STOP! SHE’S ALREADY DEAD!
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Taylor Swift Reputation
|#8
|raptor jesus
|Score:45 | Nov 10th
|
“It’s hard to exceed the speed limit in a fleet of UPS trucks.”
God that is straight up SAVAGE.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Taylor Swift Reputation
|#7
|raptor jesus
|Score:45 | Nov 10th
|
So it sucks, but it’s cool that it sucks? Got it.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Taylor Swift Reputation
|#6
|bakedbeans
|Score:46 | Nov 10th
|
This is an extremely generous review, I’ll give it that.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Taylor Swift Reputation
|#5
|c.r. woods
|Score:51 | Nov 10th
|
“her previous five albums are all bulletproof gold-plated motherfucking classics”…. I understand that you respect the motherfuckin craft, Tom. I just didn’t realize we were already at taking T Swift to Radiohead/Kanye/Beatles levels of hyperbole.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Taylor Swift Reputation
|#4
|bakedbeans
|Score:53 | Nov 10th
|
‘”Big reputation, big reputation, ooh, you and me we got big reputations—aaaahhhh,” Swift chants on “End Game,” her cadence an uncomfortable mix of “Hollaback Girl” and an ill-advised late-night “Rain Drop, Drop Top” joke you tweeted when you were drunk.’
“The whole song calls to mind a girl practicing dabbing in the mirror alone so that it seems spontaneous when she does it the following night at the high school dance.”
That is from one paragraph folks. She brings the heat.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Taylor Swift Reputation
|#3
|crania americana
|Score:56 | Nov 10th
|
According to a website I read called Stereogum Yeezus’s influence could chiefly be seen in every other high profile album released from late-2013 through mid-2015.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Taylor Swift Reputation
|#2
|cheap_suit_jr_jr
|Score:62 | Nov 10th
|
I have to respect that poptimists are moving closer and closer to just admitting, “I like it BECAUSE it’s bad.”
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Taylor Swift Reputation
|#1
|LeMonjello
|Score:64 | Nov 10th
|
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Taylor Swift Reputation
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|sandro
|Score:-27 | Nov 16th
|
And he seemed so stable.
|Posted in: Lil Peep Dead At 21
|#4
|drummer729
|Score:-30 | Nov 12th
|
And you help enable anti-semitism by helping try to justify their “causes” and hence allow them to spread their nonsense. So I guess everyone has something their enabling.
|Posted in: Brand New’s Jesse Lacey Issues Statement Following Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct With A Minor
|#3
|GaryBusey
|Score:-31 | Nov 13th
|
Yeah I mean let’s just bend the f over every time, no question about it. I hope one day a woman from your past accuses you of something you didn’t do and your mother is disgusted at you and your sister can’t even look at you but you accept it because you’re a brainwashed cuck.
|Posted in: The Gaslamp Killer Sues Rape Accusers For Defamation
|#2
|drummer729
|Score:-39 | Nov 12th
|
You’re an anti-semite and at this point, the fake nuanced opinions of common people trying to justify their favorite celebrities is just as sickening as those who who draw swastikas on gravestones. Sorry, I just don’t like when morons try to make smart points about human decency.
|Posted in: Brand New’s Jesse Lacey Issues Statement Following Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct With A Minor
|#1
|LosingMyEdge
|Score:-40 | Nov 16th
|
Shoulda been you, Lil Pump :(
|Posted in: Lil Peep Dead At 21
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|YokohamaBusanBangkok
|Score:27 | Nov 16th
|
My mom is bipolar and was on Xanax for years to deal with the manic phases. (It’s not actually indicated for bipolar disorder, but I suspect that her shrink was desperate.) There was another woman, Patti, in our church congregation who also was on Xanax. Patti had zero self-control and had ODed a couple times, so she had to go to the pharmacy every day to get a single pill, and was not allowed to accumulate more than a day’s dose.
One Christmas Day afternoon in 1990 or so, the doorbell rang. It was Patti, freaking out. Patti had heard through the grapevine that my mother might have Xanax, and so like a good addict she desperately drove her Mercedes over to our house on the chance that she might score. (Her husband was a commodities trader and made bank.) Her usual pharmacy was closed and the one that she was supposed to go to instead had already closed for the day. (I later learned that Patti routinely slept past noon.) My mother reluctantly gave Patti one of her Xanax, and she went away, presumably to spend Christmas with her husband and kids pretending that nothing had happened.
Later on, my mom started using Xanax more heavily, to the point of abuse. I remember her spending much of the time that I was in middle school passed out on the couch. She has been addicted on and off for a good 25 years now. When my folks moved here she finally got away from her old pill-pushing internist, and I’m pretty sure that she’s off the Xans for good. (Opioids are another story.)
People using Xanax recreationally is one of the dumbest things of the last few years. It’s a dangerous fucking drug. My sympathies go out to Peep’s family and friends, who weren’t able to get him off the path of self-destruction.
|Posted in: Lil Peep Died Of A Suspected Drug Overdose