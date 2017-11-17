Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

My mom is bipolar and was on Xanax for years to deal with the manic phases. (It’s not actually indicated for bipolar disorder, but I suspect that her shrink was desperate.) There was another woman, Patti, in our church congregation who also was on Xanax. Patti had zero self-control and had ODed a couple times, so she had to go to the pharmacy every day to get a single pill, and was not allowed to accumulate more than a day’s dose. One Christmas Day afternoon in 1990 or so, the doorbell rang. It was Patti, freaking out. Patti had heard through the grapevine that my mother might have Xanax, and so like a good addict she desperately drove her Mercedes over to our house on the chance that she might score. (Her husband was a commodities trader and made bank.) Her usual pharmacy was closed and the one that she was supposed to go to instead had already closed for the day. (I later learned that Patti routinely slept past noon.) My mother reluctantly gave Patti one of her Xanax, and she went away, presumably to spend Christmas with her husband and kids pretending that nothing had happened. Later on, my mom started using Xanax more heavily, to the point of abuse. I remember her spending much of the time that I was in middle school passed out on the couch. She has been addicted on and off for a good 25 years now. When my folks moved here she finally got away from her old pill-pushing internist, and I’m pretty sure that she’s off the Xans for good. (Opioids are another story.) People using Xanax recreationally is one of the dumbest things of the last few years. It’s a dangerous fucking drug. My sympathies go out to Peep’s family and friends, who weren’t able to get him off the path of self-destruction.