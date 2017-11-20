Brian Johnson Shares Tribute To His Late AC/DC Bandmate Malcolm Young

Malcolm Young — rhythm guitarist and founding member of AC/DC — died over the weekend after a long battle with dementia. Today, former AC/DC lead singer Brian Johnson shared a statement in tribute to the late musician. It’s headlined “For 32 years we stood side by side on stage.” Here it is in full:

I am saddened by the passing of my friend Malcolm Young, I can’t believe he’s gone.

We had such great times on the road.

I was always aware that he was a genius on guitar, his riffs have become legend, as has he.

I send out my love and sympathy to his wife Linda, his children Cara and Ross,

and Angus, who will all be devastated…. as we all are.

He has left a legacy that I don’t think many can match.

He never liked the celebrity side of fame, he was too humble for that.

He was the man who created AC/DC because he said “there was no Rock,n,Roll” out there.

I am proud to have known him and call him a friend, and I’m going to miss him so much.

I salute you, Malcolm Young.

– Brain Johnson, November 2017