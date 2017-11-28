Grammys 2018: Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Jay-Z, Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino Nominated For Album Of The Year

The 2018 Grammy nominations are upon us! Andra Day announced the nominees in the big four “general field” nominees on CBS This Morning, and here they are:

Album Of The Year

Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!
Jay-Z – 4:44
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
Lorde – Melodrama
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Record Of The Year

Childish Gambino – “Redbone”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – “Despacito” (Feat. Justin Bieber)
Jay-Z “The Story Of O.J.”
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Song Of The Year

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – “Despacito” (Feat. Justin Bieber)
Jay-Z “4:44″
Julia Michaels – “Issues”
Logic – “1-800-273-8255″ (Feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)
Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

Check out a longer list of nominees here.

