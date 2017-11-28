Grammys 2018: All The Other Nominees You Care About

The Grammys announced the nominees in their most prestigious categories earlier this morning, and now the full list of contenders is available here. In this post we’ll collect some of the other noteworthy categories, adding them as we find them. Some highlights:
•Jay-Z leads the field with eight nominations
•Brian Eno was nominated for Best New Age Album
•Taylor Swift only scored noms for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” and “Better Man” (the song she wrote for Little Big Town) — though notably Reputation was released after the deadline, so really only “Look What You Made Me Do” was snubbed
•The War On Drugs are up against Mastodon, Metallica, and Queens Of The Stone Age for Best Rock Album
•Springsteen vs Bernie Sanders in Spoken Word Album category
•Perfume Genius’ No Shape nominated for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
•The departed Leonard Cohen and Glen Campbell will vie in American Roots Performance category
•Relatedly, Cohen and the late Chris Cornell will square off for Best Rock Performance
•Four Tet’s xx remix is nominated for Best Remixed Recording
•Bhad Bhabie was robbed
On to the categories:
Alternative Music Album
Everything Now – Arcade Fire
Humanz – Gorillaz
American Dream – LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy – Father John Misty
Sleep Well Beast – The National
Rock Album
Emperor of Sand — Mastodon
Hardwired…to Self-Destruct — Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More
Villains — Queens of the Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs
Rock Performance
“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen
“The Promise” — Chris Cornell
“Run” — Foo Fighters
“No Good” — Kaleo
“Go to War” — Nothing More
Rap Album
4:44 — Jay-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Culture — Migos
Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody
Flower Boy — Tyler, the Creator
Rap Song
“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
“Chase Me” — Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi
“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar
“Sassy” — Rapsody
“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z
Rap Performance
“Bounce Back” — Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
“4:44″ — Jay-Z
“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar
“Bad and Boujee” — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Rap/Sung Performance
“Prblms” — 6lack
“Crew” — Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
“Family Feud” — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé
“Loyalty.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
“Love Galore” — SZA featuring Travis Scott
Pop Vocal Album
Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay
Lust for Life — Lana Del Rey
Evolve — Imagine Dragons
Rainbow — Kesha
Joanne — Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran
Dance Recording
“Bambro Koyo Ganda” – Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
“Cola” – Camelphat & Elderbrook
“Andromeda” – Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
“Tonite” – LCD Soundsystem
“Line Of Sight” – Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair
Metal Performance
“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red
“Black Hoodie” — Body Count
“Forever” — Code Orange
“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon
“Clockworks” — Meshuggah
R&B Album
Freudian — Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule — Ledisi
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Gumbo — PJ Morton
Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild
R&B Performance
“Get You” — Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis
“Distraction” — Kehlani
“High” — Ledisi
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
“The Weekend” — SZA
Dance/Electronic Album
Migration – Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue – Kraftwerk
Mura Masa – Mura Masa
A Moment Apart – Odesza
What Now – Sylvan Esso
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
The Stereotypes
Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé
Triplicate — Bob Dylan
In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists)
Urban Contemporary Album
Free 6lack — 6lack
Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
American Teen — Khalid
Ctrl — SZA
Starboy — The Weeknd
Americana Album
Southern Blood — Gregg Allman
Shine on Rainy Day — Brent Cobb
Beast Epic — Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Brand New Day — The Mavericks
Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney
Heart Break — Lady Antebellum
The Breaker — Little Big Town
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton
Country Solo Performance
“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Losing You” — Alison Krauss
“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert
“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris
“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton
Comedy Album
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas – Dave Chappelle
Cinco – Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld – Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust – Sarah Silverman
What Now? – Kevin Hart
New Age Album
Reflection — Brian Eno
SongVersation: Medicine — India.Arie
Dancing on Water — Peter Kater
Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitaro
Spiral Revelation — Steve Roach
Spoken Word Album
Astrophysics For People In A Hurry – Neil Degrasse Tyson
Born To Run – Bruce Springsteen
Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter – Shelly Peiken
Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) – Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffalo
The Princess Diarist – Carrie Fisher