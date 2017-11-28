Grammys 2018: All The Other Nominees You Care About

The Grammys announced the nominees in their most prestigious categories earlier this morning, and now the full list of contenders is available here. In this post we’ll collect some of the other noteworthy categories, adding them as we find them. Some highlights:

•Jay-Z leads the field with eight nominations

•Brian Eno was nominated for Best New Age Album

•Taylor Swift only scored noms for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” and “Better Man” (the song she wrote for Little Big Town) — though notably Reputation was released after the deadline, so really only “Look What You Made Me Do” was snubbed

•The War On Drugs are up against Mastodon, Metallica, and Queens Of The Stone Age for Best Rock Album

•Springsteen vs Bernie Sanders in Spoken Word Album category

•Perfume Genius’ No Shape nominated for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

•The departed Leonard Cohen and Glen Campbell will vie in American Roots Performance category

•Relatedly, Cohen and the late Chris Cornell will square off for Best Rock Performance

•Four Tet’s xx remix is nominated for Best Remixed Recording

•Bhad Bhabie was robbed

On to the categories:

Alternative Music Album

Everything Now – Arcade Fire

Humanz – Gorillaz

American Dream – LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy – Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast – The National

Rock Album

Emperor of Sand — Mastodon

Hardwired…to Self-Destruct — Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

Villains — Queens of the Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs

Rock Performance

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go to War” — Nothing More

Rap Album

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, the Creator

Rap Song

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“Chase Me” — Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Sassy” — Rapsody

“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z

Rap Performance

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44″ — Jay-Z

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Bad and Boujee” — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Rap/Sung Performance

“Prblms” — 6lack

“Crew” — Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé

“Loyalty.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

“Love Galore” — SZA featuring Travis Scott

Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust for Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

Dance Recording

“Bambro Koyo Ganda” – Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

“Cola” – Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda” – Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

“Tonite” – LCD Soundsystem

“Line Of Sight” – Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

Metal Performance

“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” — Body Count

“Forever” — Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

“Clockworks” — Meshuggah

R&B Album

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild

R&B Performance

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” — SZA

Dance/Electronic Album

Migration – Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue – Kraftwerk

Mura Masa – Mura Masa

A Moment Apart – Odesza

What Now – Sylvan Esso

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

The Stereotypes

Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé

Triplicate — Bob Dylan

In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists)

Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6lack — 6lack

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

Ctrl — SZA

Starboy — The Weeknd

Americana Album

Southern Blood — Gregg Allman

Shine on Rainy Day — Brent Cobb

Beast Epic — Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brand New Day — The Mavericks

Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Country Solo Performance

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You” — Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Comedy Album

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas – Dave Chappelle

Cinco – Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld – Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust – Sarah Silverman

What Now? – Kevin Hart

New Age Album

Reflection — Brian Eno

SongVersation: Medicine — India.Arie

Dancing on Water — Peter Kater

Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitaro

Spiral Revelation — Steve Roach

Spoken Word Album

Astrophysics For People In A Hurry – Neil Degrasse Tyson

Born To Run – Bruce Springsteen

Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter – Shelly Peiken

Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) – Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffalo

The Princess Diarist – Carrie Fisher