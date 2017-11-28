Fans Are Crowdfunding Genesis Breyer P-Orridge’s Cancer Treatment

Last month, the iconic Genesis Breyer P-Orridge of Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV fame said in a statement that they were being treated for leukemia. Yesterday, a GoFundMe campaign was started on behalf of Genesis to help raise funds. “Having canceled their upcoming tour with PTV3, they are flat broke, three months behind on rent, and undergoing chemo and constant testing,” reads a message from the campaign’s coordinator Douglas Rushkoff. “Gen is on oxygen, and unable to do much beyond getting to the hospital. Friends are visiting and contributing what we can, but the expenses keep growing.” You can donate and find out more information here.