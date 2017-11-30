Kevin Morby – “Blue Christmas”

Kevin Morby has been generous with music over the last couple years between City Music and Singing Saw’s one-two punch and a handful of loosies, including last month’s Velvet Underground cover with Katie Crutchfield and the one-off “Baltimore.” Today, he’s shared his cover of “Blue Christmas,” most memorably performed by Elvis Presley, which will be included on Amazon’s Indie For The Holidays playlist that has already given us songs from Charly Bliss and Albert Hammond, Jr. Listen to it via Noisey below.

New songs will be added to Amazon’s Indie For The Holidays playlist on 12/1.