The late emo/rap hybrid Lil Peep was a huge and vocal fan of the pop-punk band Good Charlotte, calling them an huge influence — something that shouldn’t surprise anyone who ever heard Peep’s music. On Saturday afternoon, fans and friends gathered in Peep’s hometown of Long Beach, New York, for a memorial service. And during the service, Good Charlotte covered “Awful Things,” the single that Peep released a few months before his untimely death. Watch a video of that performance below, via Noisey.