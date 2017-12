Sadie Dupuis released her debut album as Sad13, Slugger, last year and we’ve seen videos for “Just A Friend,” “Get A Yes,” and “Less Than 2.” Today, Dupuis shared a new two-part visual for the songs “Fixina” and “The Sting.” In the first part, Dupuis plays a monster and in the second, she takes on the role of a monster hunter. Watch below.

Slugger is out now on Carpark.