Last week, N.E.R.D. shared a new track featuring Future from their imminent comeback album, No_One Ever Really Dies, and today “1000” has gotten a video to go along with it. It opens with a compilation of clips of anarchic protest and brutal police intervention before transitioning over into something more akin to their recent “Lemon” video, which means a lot of featured dancer Mette Towley looking cool and striking as hell. Watch below.

No_One Ever Really Dies is out 12/15.