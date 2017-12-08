Watch Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile’s Shaggy, Charming Tiny Desk Concert

Earlier this year, festival-circuit guitar-hero buddies Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile got together to release the loose, dazed, winning collaborative album Lotta Sea Lice. And more recently, the two of them got together to play a loose, dazed, winning set as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert video series. The duo played acoustic, leaving behind their impressive touring band. And they took their time with it, playing four songs, including the singles “Over Everything” and “Continental Breakfast,” over 20 minutes. But while it’s amazing to watch the two do what they can do with guitars, it’s even more fun to hear them lightly bantering between songs, or to witness the eye contact and lopsided grins that they share while they’re playing. Check it out below.

Lotta Sea Lice is out 10/13 on Matador/Marathon/Milk/Mom + Pop.