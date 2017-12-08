Congressional Debate Devolves Into Meat Loaf Lyrics

Congress is obviously a shitshow these days, but at least there was some levity Wednesday to temper the constant stream of legislative trauma. According to NPR’s Morning Edition, the Senate’s Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs was debating the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, And Consumer Protection Act when Sen. Sherrod Brown cited one of Michael Lee Aday’s timeless hits to suggest the prospective law does not live up to its name. “As Meat Loaf used to sing, two out of three ain’t bad,” Brown said, “but this bill doesn’t even meet the Meat Loaf minimum.” Senator John Neely Kennedy replied, “Meat Loaf also sang, ‘There ain’t no Coupe DeVille in the bottom of a Cracker Jack box.’ In other words, we live in a real world.” Three more senators then chimed in with Meat Loaf quotes of their own. Listen below.