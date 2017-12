Last month, Yung Lean released a new album, Stranger, and he’s been releasing striking visuals for it ever since. We got a short film and a clip for “Metallic Intuition,” and today he’s shared a vid for 5 Best Songs Of The Week honoree “Red Bottom Sky.” It was directed by Marcus Söderlund and features the Swedish musician camping in snow-flecked woods and hazily wandering around a surreal mansion while holding an ferret. Check it out below.

Stranger is out now via YEAR0001.