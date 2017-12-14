New David Byrne Album American Utopia Out In March?

Just yesterday, twitchy legend David Byrne announced that he’d head out on the road next year for his “most ambitious” set of shows since his band the Talking Heads made the classic 1984 concert movie Stop Making Sense. And now, it looks like he might have some new music to play at those shows. Byrne hasn’t released an album since he and St. Vincent made the 2012 collaborative LP Love This Giant, but as this Reddit thread points out, there’s an Amazon pre-order page up for a new LP called American Utopia. According to that Amazon site, the album is out 3/9 on Nonesuch, and there isn’t any further info up. None of this is confirmed, but we’re going to go ahead and start getting excited anyway.