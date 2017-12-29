France Postpones Romantic TV Drama Set During Terror Attack At Eagles Of Death Metal Show

Two years ago, terrorists killed 89 people at an Eagles Of Death Metal show at Bataclan, a Paris venue. Up until recently, the French public broadcaster France 2 planned to air a made-for-TV movie, a dramatic love story set during and after the massacre. If that last sentence struck you as being a completely terrible idea, you are not alone, and now the movie has been postponed.

Deadline reports that the one-off movie Ce Soir-Là (That Night) was set to be the first fictionalized account of the terror attacks in Paris. According to Deadline, the movie will tell the story of “a (fictional) romance between a single mother and an Afghan man long-escaped from the Taliban who meet on the night of November 13 as they rescue survivors of the attacks.” France 2 executive Fanny Rondeau has said that the movie’s director “went to see and consult many people.”

Claire Peltier, partner of one of the people who was killed in the attack, started an online petition to get the movie cancelled, writing that it was “too painful… out of respect for those who were lost and injured.” And France 2 has issued a statement, announcing that it’ll postpone the airing of the movie: “The film, which is still being edited, has not been seen by the channel’s management. France 2 has made the decision to postpone this project until the production has widely consulted all victims’ associations.”