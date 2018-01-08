Shaky Knees 2018 Lineup

All the bands are at Shaky Knees this year! While other festival are going all-in on dance, rap, and pop, the Atlanta festival Shaky Knees, which has always been heavy on rock, is pretty much straight-up indie this year. That’s a good thing! That means it has an identity! This year’s festival, which goes down 5/4-6 in Atlanta’s Central Park, will have Jack White, Queens Of The Stone Age, and the National as headliners. The show is also the first announced date for the reunited Distillers. And there’s a lot to like about the rest of the bill, which features David Byrne, Fleet Foxes, the War On Drugs, Tenacious D, Courtney Barnett, Japandroids, Franz Ferdinand, Jimmy Eat World, Julian Calablancas’ Voidz, Alvvays, Parquet Courts, Andrew W.K., Waxahatchee, Torres, Bully, Charly Bliss, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, and Frankie Rose, among many others. Check out all the details here.