Kal Marks – “Today I Walked Down To The Tree, Read A Book, And When I Was Done I Went Back Inside”

Boston trio Kal Marks are releasing a new album, Universal Care, next month, and the two tracks they’ve shared off it so far — “Adventure” and “Loosed” — have both been stunners, and the next single is no exception. It’s the closing track on the LP and it’s lengthy title, “Today I Walked Down To The Tree, Read A Book, And When I Was Done I Went Back Inside,” speaks to the kind of methodical self-care that Kal Marks attempt to put into practice throughout much of their new album. It’s a sequence of events that can make life seem both infinitesimal and all-too-short and Carl Shane sounds simultaneously bruised and optimistic here. “You’ve always got me figured out,” he sings, a puzzle waiting to be solved. Listen below.