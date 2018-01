Nicki Minaj and Quavo teamed up for a song called “She For Keeps” on Quality Control’s first mixtape, Control The Streets, which came out last month, and today that track has gotten a video to go along with it. Both Minaj and Quavo appear, playing telephone tag with some landlines and chunky cellphones before meeting for hamburgers and fries in a cut-out Cadillac in the middle of a diner. Check it out below.