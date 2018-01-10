Cults – “Right Words / Natural State” Video

Last year, Cults released a new album, Offering, and today they’ve shared a music video highlighting two of its tracks, “Right Words” and “Natural State.” The first half sees Madeline Follin laying around in the park and getting covered by an army of bugs, and she disassociates to an animated wonder-world. In the second half, she leaves the park and travels around as a flattened-out version of herself. It was directed by Elliott Sellers, with animation by Lucy Dyson. Watch below.

Offering is out now via Sinderlyn.