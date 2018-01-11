Suuns – “Watch You, Watch Me” Video

Montreal rockers Suuns have announced a new album called Felt — the follow-up to 2016’s Hold/Still — and have shared the lead single off it, a technicolor paint splatter called “Watch You, Watch Me” that’s a mess of vocoder and building tension. It comes attached to a video full of faces directed by Russ Murphy. Check it out below.
Tracklist:
01 “Look No Further”
02 “X-ALT”
03 “Watch You, Watch Me”
04 “Baseline”
05 “After The Fall”
06 “Control”
07 “Make It Real”
08 “Daydream”
09 “Peace And Love”
10 “Moonbeams”
11 “Materials”
Felt is out 3/2 via Secretly Canadian.