Prawn – “Rooftops” Video

Last year, Prawn released a new album, Run, and the New Jersey band is about to embark on a headlining winter tour. Today, they’re sharing a video for “Rooftops,” a song that’s all about the tension between living in the city and living in nature. The video for the track translates that anxiety into a story about a dog, as its owner values the wide open spaces that the suburbs provides while appreciating the sense of community that comes from living in close proximity to a lot of people. (Minus all the No Dogs Allowed signs, of course.) The narrative climaxes at a dog party, where the pup ends up having the final say, as it should be. Watch it and check out their tour dates below.

Here’s a statement from drummer Jamie Houghton:

Prawn decided to come up with a concept for the Rooftops music video on our own. It was a no brainer to work with our director Mike Maroney again since we worked together on the ‘Why You Always Leave a Note’ video.

We wanted to take a few cues from the lyrics and build upon them. The main theme we wanted to portray was finding nature more appealing than a urban setting. We wanted to depict feelings of frustration and isolation caused by these very settings. We pictured a close relationship of a dog and it’s owner to show that sometimes, a natural environment is all that’s essential. Especially when dealing with the absurdity of a city or the suburbs. Also, who doesn’t love a dog party?

Tour dates (w/ Caravela):

01/18 Charleston, SC @ Royal American

01/19 Gainesville, FL @ Loosey’s *

01/20 Tampa, FL @ The Hub *

01/21 Tallahassee, FL @ Willbury *

01/23 New Orleans, LA @ House Cafe

01/24 Houston, TX @ Walter’s Downtown &

01/25 Austin, TX @ The Sidewinder &

01/26 Dallas, TX @ The Prophet Bar

01/27 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89 Street Live

01/31 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

02/01 Los Angeles, CA @ Silverlake Lounge

02/02 San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside

02/04 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

02/06 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

02/07 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

02/08 Salt Lake City, UT @ Loading Dock

02/09 Denver, CO @ Moon Room

02/11 St/ Louis, MO @ Foam

* = w/ Dikembe

& = w/ Football Etc.

Run is out now via Topshelf Records.