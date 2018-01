The Distillers announced that they were back with a teaser at the beginning of the year, and now the Los Angeles punk band has revealed their upcoming reunion tour itinerary after sporadically posting a couple of the dates to their Twitter account over the last few days. It kicks off in April in San Diego. Tickets go on sale on 1/19 at 10AM PST.

