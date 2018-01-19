Kodak Black Arrested On Weapons And Child Neglect Charges While Livestreaming

Kodak Black has been arrested again. Complex reports that Broward Sheriff deputies raided the 20-year-old Florida rapper’s house last night and arrested him on charges of grand theft of a firearm, child neglect, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, and two counts of probation violation.

Kodak happened to be livestreaming on Instagram Live when the raid happened, which means we’ve got blurry, chaotic footage — really audio, mostly — of the deputies arresting Kodak and forcing him to hand over his phone:

This is the latest in a long string of legal problems for Kodak. Last year, he served 97 days in prison on a parole violation. And last October, he was indicted for first degree criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly attacked a fan in a South Carolina hotel room.